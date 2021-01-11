Mobile home fire causes $80k in damages at Candlelight

Columbus firefighters say that a mobile home suffered more than $80,000 in damages Saturday afternoon in the Candlelight Village mobile home park.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 2600 block of Rosedale Drive at 1:04 Saturday afternoon and found flames coming from the home. Columbus police said all the residents were out of the home and accounted for.

It took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. Firefighters believe the fire may have been sparked by a heating device that was too close to combustible material, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

One resident was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

According to reports from firefighters, no working smoke detectors were in the residence.

If you need smoke detectors for your home, the Columbus Fire Department can help. You can contact Capt. Mike Wilson at (812) 376-2584. Wilson says that it is important to remember that working smoke alarms save lives.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department