Missing Wisconsin girl rescued in Hartsville by FBI, deputies

A missing 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found safe in Hartsville and her father taken into custody.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department 10 year-old Jocelyn Van Duyn was found safe by law enforcement in Hartsville at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

She had been reported missing on Sunday from Walworth, Wisconsin.

She was found in the company of her father 33-year-old Jonathan J. Van Duyn. The FBI’s Indianapolis Division SWAT team and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody without incident. He will be held at the Bartholomew County Jail until he is extradited to Illinois where he is wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear.

Family members are traveling to Indiana to reunite with the girl.