Missing Local Man’s Body Recovered at Grandview Lake

The daylong search for a local Columbus man who disappeared at Grandview Lake late Wednesday morning ended when his body was recovered early on Thursday.

The body of Richard Chaille, aged 70 of Columbus, was located and recovered around 5AM by local fire fighter crews.

Chaille was reported missing around 11:14AM on Wednesday morning when he went into the water near his boat and did not resurface.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Chaille was not wearing a life vest at the time of the accident. The daylong search was delayed several times due to lightening from passing storms.

An exact cause of death is being investigated pending autopsy results.