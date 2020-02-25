Local News 

Missing license plate leads to arrest of two in stolen vehicle

admin
Kyra S. Anderson. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

Two Columbus residents were arrested after being found driving in a stolen vehicle with no license plates Monday afternoon.

Bartholomew County deputies report stopping the vehicle on Lindsey Street at 3:42 p.m. Monday because of the missing plates, but soon determined the vehicle had been stolen from Columbus.

The driver, 29-year-old Kyra Anderson is facing a preliminary charge of receiving stolen property, while a passenger, 34-year-old Riky Stephens, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft/receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.

 

Ricky D. Stephens. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.