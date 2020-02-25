Missing license plate leads to arrest of two in stolen vehicle

Two Columbus residents were arrested after being found driving in a stolen vehicle with no license plates Monday afternoon.

Bartholomew County deputies report stopping the vehicle on Lindsey Street at 3:42 p.m. Monday because of the missing plates, but soon determined the vehicle had been stolen from Columbus.

The driver, 29-year-old Kyra Anderson is facing a preliminary charge of receiving stolen property, while a passenger, 34-year-old Riky Stephens, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft/receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.