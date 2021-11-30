Missing girl’s father taken to Bartholomew County Jail

website maker

The father of missing girl Emma Sweet is now being held in the Bartholomew County Jail. The sheriff’s department announced this morning that 39-year-old Jeremy Sweet is on a 72-hour hold in the jail, while the investigation into his daughter’s death continues.

Jeremy Sweet had been in critical condition at Columbus Regional Hospital after he was found Friday morning inside his submerged truck that duck hunters discovered in the East Fork White River. He and his daughter had been reported missing on Thanksgiving Day. But she was not in the truck with him.

Rescue workers searched all day Friday and Saturday, ending the search at nightfall and picking it up again Sunday morning. Her body was found around 11 a.m. Sunday said Sheriff Matt Myers.

Yesterday, Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting ordered a forensic autopsy for the 2-year-old girl. According to the coroner’s office, the autopsy was scheduled to be conducted Monday afternoon in Columbus. Results are expected to take around 4-6 weeks.

Deputy Coroner Jay Frederick said that the office will wait to determine her cause of death until a thorough examination is completed, including toxicology tests.