Missing boy found safe in Greenwood

A missing boy who was the subject of a Silver Alert Thursday and Friday was found safe in Greenwood, but his mother and another woman were arrested.

Greensburg police had issued the alert for 8-year-old Ryan Turner. According to police reports, Ryan had been released from school on Wednesday at about 10 in the morning to a woman authorized to pick him up by his non-custodial mother, 34-year-old Alicia Turner of Greensburg. She was on house arrest at the time.

The woman was later identified as 39-year-old Lucy Boyer.

A missing persons report was filed Thursday and the statewide Silver Alert was issued late Thursday night.

Greenwood police Ryan who was at a hotel near County Line Road and Interstate 65 along with his mother and Boyer. They were both arrested on preliminary charges of kidnapping.

The Indiana Department of Child Services is working with law enforcement to find safe placement of the child.