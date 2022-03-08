Minor flooding underway on area rivers, streams

Flood warnings are in effect on area rivers and streams after yesterday’s heavy rain. Minor flooding is happening on many rivers and minor flooding is forecast.

East Fork White River at Columbus appears to be rising above the 9-foot minor flood stage this morning and is expected to crest about half a foot above flood level overnight, before dropping back down below the flood stage tomorrow.

East Fork White River at Seymour is seeing minor flooding this morning, with water about four feet above the 12 foot minor flood stage. The river is expected to crest at about 16.2 feet by Tuesday evening and won’t return to normal levels until Saturday.

Flat Rock River at Columbus is running a foot and a few inches above the 11 foot minor flood stage. It is expected to crest at about 12.4 feet this afternoon, before returning to normal levels overnight.

Driftwood River at Edinburgh is at 12.3 feet this morning, about a foot and a half above the 11 foot minor flood stage. The river is expected to crest only a few inches below the moderate flood stage early Wednesday morning. It should return to normal levels by Thursday afternoon.

The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department has closed portions of the People Trail due to high water including the section from Northbrook to State Street. Areas prone to flooding such as State Road 46, Noblitt Park and Mill Race Park may also be inaccessible. The trail sections will reopen after the water goes down and crews have a chance to clean up any debris.