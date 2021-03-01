Minor flooding ongoing on local rivers

Several rivers and streams in our area are under a flood warning today after heavy rain Sunday.

Among the affected rivers are Driftwood River and East Fork White River in Seymour. Minor flooding is expected.

The National Weather Service says between one and two inches of rain fell over the area.

East Fork White River at Seymour passed into the minor flood stage yesterday afternoon and is expected to crest at just over 16 feet later this afternoon. That is about a foot below the moderate flood stage. It should drop back below flood level by Wednesday.

Driftwood River at Edinburgh just hit that minor flood stage of 11 feet this morning. It is expected to crest at about 12.1 feet by this evening and to drop back below the flood stage by Tuesday afternoon.

Flat Rock River at Columbus is expected to crest right at its minor flood stage of 11 feet later this afternoon, however it is not under a flood warning. East Fork White River in Columbus is expected to crest later today about half a foot below its flood stage.

The flood warning remains in effect until early Wednesday morning.

The weather service says you should be aware of your surroundings and don’t drive into high water. Turn around and dont drown.

For updates on river levels, you can go here 1010wcsi.com/weather-forecast/#flooding