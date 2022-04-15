Minor flooding continues on East Fork White River at Seymour

A flood warning remains in effect for East Fork White River at Seymour through Monday morning. Minor flooding is expected and minor flooding is ongoing.

The river is at 13.1 feet this morning which is just over a foot above the 12 foot minor flood stage. It is expected to crest at 13.4 feet by Saturday afternoon. It should drop back below flood level by Sunday afternoon.

The weather service urges you not to drive onto flooded roadways. Turn around and don’t drown.

