Mill Street closing in Hope for drain repairs

Mill Street in Hope will be closing at State Road 9 next week while crews work to rebuild a drain.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the work will start on Monday and Mill Street will be closed on the west side of the highway. The work should be finished by the end of the day Friday, April 15th. The agency says traffic on State Road 9 shouldn’t be affected by the work.

INDOT asks you to drive with extra caution, to drive without distractions and to be alert for worker safety in all work zones.