Mill Race Park concert canceled due to weather

Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana has canceled tonight’s show at Mill Race Park due to the weather.

Organizers say the decision was made to protect the safety of the performers, fans and staff.

There is no rain location.

Organizers ask that if you have already set up chairs and blankets, that you return to the park today or tomorrow to reclaim them, but only when it is safe to do so.

The raffle ticket drawing will still happen tonight and the winners will be announced through Facebook.