Mill Race Monster to be celebrated at monstrous art event

The Columbus Area Arts Council will be having a monster of an event on Friday evening, celebrating the opening of a monster themed art exhibit at the 411 Gallery, but also the first historic reports of a Mill Race Monster.

According to the arts council, local lore says a mysterious, green, hairy creature was reportedly sighted in Mill Race Park 50 years ago.

The Monster Show art exhibit features three local artists exploring themes of folklore, fear, and the unknown. Artists taking part are Laurie Wright, Kevin Zeigler and Curtis Harwell. The exhibit is going on until November 8 at the gallery.

Friday night’s monster reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m.. The 411 Gallery is at 411 Sixth Street downtown.

You can get more information here: https://www.artsincolumbus.org/411