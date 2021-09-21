Mill Race Marathon This Saturday

The annual Mill Race Marathon, scheduled for this Saturday, is in its final stages of preparation.

Marathon Organizers announced last month that because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic that they had canceled the full marathon for 2021, in favor of an in-person half-marathon, 5K, and Kids Fun Run.

The Kids Fun Run is Friday, at 6 p.m., in Mill Race Park.

Friday is also packet pick-up day for all races.

Race day for the half-marathon and 5K is on Saturday and starts at 7:30 a.m.

The music, food, and fun of the 4th Street After Party begin at 9 a.m., followed by awards ceremonies and the Cummins Ram 2500 pickup truck giveaway.