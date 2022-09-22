Mill Race Marathon takes to city streets Saturday morning

The 9th annual Mill Race Marathon is coming up on Saturday with preliminary events kicking off on Friday morning.

The Commons will be hosting a Mill Race Marathon Expo from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. where participants can register for their race, pick up goodie bags and race shirts as well as visit vendor and information booths. If you are interested in volunteering, you can also sign up to help out.

Friday night is the Kids Fun Run at Mill Race Park. Children can pick up their packets and register at the park from 4:45 to 5:45 with the run starting at 6.

Packet pick ups for all the races are from 5:30 to 6:30 Saturday morning at The Commons. Following opening ceremonies, the full and half marathons and the 5k run will start at 7:30 a.m. The finish party will start on Fourth Street at 9 and the 5k awards ceremony will be at 9:15.

The marathon and half-marathon awards ceremonies are set for 11:30.

Street closings will start at 6 p.m. Friday night with some downtown lasting until 9 Saturday night. You can expect streets to be closed all around the city during the races Saturday morning.

You can find more information on street closings here.