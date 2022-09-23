Mill Race Marathon street closings begin this morning

While the 10th annual Mill Race Marathon is coming up tomorrow morning you will already see some street closings in downtown Columbus this morning.

Sixth Street closed this morning between Washington Street and the alley west of Franklin Street and will remain closed until 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Sixth Street will also be closing between Washington Street and the parking garage starting at 8 today.

There is no parking on Washington Street between 5th Street and 7th Street until Saturday afternoon.

Fourth Street will close at noon today between Jackson and Franklin and will remain closed until tomorrow at 9 in the evening.

You will not be able to park on Washington Street between Third and Fourth Streets starting at 4 p.m. today. The street will close between Third and Seventh starting at 6 p.m. tonight and lasting until tomorrow evening.

You can expect streets to be closed all around the city during the races Saturday morning.

You can get more information on the routes on our website.

You can find a complete list of street closings here.