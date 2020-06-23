Mill Race Marathon organizers call off live race due to COVID-19

Organizers of the Mill Race Marathon announced this morning that there would be no in-person marathon this year, but they are considering virtual events.

The committee announced on social media that “Because the health and safety of all our participants, volunteers and the community are our top priority, we are cancelling the live event.”

Organizers said they were concerned about the many unknowns surrounding COVID-19 including the chances of spreading the disease without ever showing symptoms, saying that makes it difficult to manage the spread in public situations and large gatherings.

For those already registered, organizers will be offering a refund or a transfer to the 2021 event.

Mill Race Marathon Facebook page