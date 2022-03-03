Mill Race Center offering Great Decisions discussion series

Mill Race Center is announcing this year’s Great Decisions classes starting later this month.

Great Decisions is a discussion program on world affairs developed by the Foreign Policy Association, featuring foreign policy challenges facing Americans.

Topics this year will include subjects such as outer space, climate change and Russia and the U.S.

The series runs once a week on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the evenings, March 24th through May 26th with in-person and virtual options via Zoom.

The cost is $35 for Mill Race Center members and $45 for non-members. Registration is required. You can Mill Race Center at 812-376-9241 or stop by the center at 900 Lindsey Street in Columbus to sign up.