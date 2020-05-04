Mill Race Center extends closure for safety concerns

Mill Race Center is planning to remain closed for all senior programs and services until June 1st, despite loosening of restrictions in the state.

Organizers at the Columbus senior center, say that the the threat of the COVID-19 to the center’s senior membership is just as serious as it was when the center closed in March.

People over the age of 60, especially those with underlying health conditions, are most at-risk. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, those over the age of 60 make up about 35 percent of the cases of COVID-19, but account for just over 91 percent of the deaths from the illness.

The center is offering some programming online during the shutdown at www.millracecenter.org.