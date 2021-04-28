Military medical convoys hitting area roads for exercise

You could see multiple military medical convoys and aircraft from the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Jennings County, headed to Johnson Memorial Hospital in Franklin, starting today, as part of a training exercise.

U.S. Army soldiers will be conducting emergency medical evacuation training through Friday. The training is meant to improve coordination between military and community emergency services in the event of a large-scale disaster. The training is part of Guardian Response, an exercise run annually by the Army Reserves 78th Training Division.

Civilian emergency vehicles including ambulances and police cars will also be involved.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is urging you not to call 911 to report the activities, which will largely be taking place near North Vernon, Edinburgh and Franklin.

