Mike Pence to headline Allen County event in October

Former Vice President, former Indiana Governor and Columbus native Mike Pence will serve as the keynote speaker at a major fundraiser for Republicans in Northeast Indiana this fall.

It was officially announced on Monday by Allen County Republican Chairman, Steve Shine that Pence will serve as the keynote speaker at this year’s Reagan Bean Dinner on October 12th at the Grand Wayne Center. Shine said that the timing of the event will be a few weeks before the midterms and a month before the release of Pence’s new autobiography.

In a press release, Shine emphasized that this years event will be a way to what he called “rally the troops” ahead of the midterm elections set to take place in November.

