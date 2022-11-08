Midterm elections are today, polls open until 6 p.m.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Indiana today for the midterm elections.

Hoosiers are deciding who will represent them in the U.S. House, the state House and Senate, all the way down to township advisory boards.

One U.S. Senate seat is up for grabs and the Indiana secretary of state, treasurer, and auditor are all being elected today.

While there are many contested races on today’s ballot in Bartholomew County, some local Republicans have already won their races.

Among those with no challengers in today’s election are Circuit Court Judge Kelly Benjamin, Prosecutor Lindsey Holden-Kay, Sheriff Chris Lane and Assessor Ginny Whipple. Holden-Kay and Lane are both running for the first time, with previous prosecutor Bill Nash and Sheriff Matt Myers leaving office.

The rest of the countywide elected offices, all four district seats on the Bartholomew County Council, two seats on the Hope Town Council, four seats on the Bartholomew Consolidated School Board and one of the three seats on the Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Board are contested today.

You can vote at any of the 13 voting centers in Bartholomew County. You can find a complete list of polling locations below.

While the midterm elections are today, speculation about the next presidential election is already ramping up.

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence is among those reportedly considering a run for the White House in 2024 and he’s going to sit down with ABC News for an interview. It’ll air next Monday.

Pence could be on a collision course with his old boss, Donald Trump. The former President is teasing a big announcement that he says is coming next week. While campaigning for Republicans in Ohio on Monday, Trump noted he’ll deliver the news at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on November 15th.

Our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc. contributed to this article.