The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair continues today with Sombra Industries day at the fair.

Activities today include 4-H Supreme Showmanship and Livestock awards at the Pavilion, the Good Time Review at David Boll Theatre, Family Fun Night and the Indiana Pulling League at the Grandstands.

The Midway opens at 5 p.m. with regular pricing until 8 p.m., then Midnight Madness starts with $18 wristbands.