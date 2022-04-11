Michigan man arrested after wrong-way drive downtown

A Michigan man was arrested after driving the wrong way through downtown Columbus.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, an officer driving on Third Street shortly before midnight Saturday night noticed a vehicle headed right towards him, going the wrong way near Sycamore Street.

Police pulled over the vehicle and say that the driver, 31-year-old Andrew T. Chandler of Mason, Michigan had several alcohol containers in the vehicle and his speech was slurred. He failed several field sobriety tests and was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to have his blood drawn. He was then arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment.