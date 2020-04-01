Methamphetamine dealing investigation leads to Seymour arrest

A Seymour man is facing drug dealing charges after being stopped by officers from several police agencies Tuesday afternoon.

Seymour police, working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the federal DEA, stopped a vehicle being driven by 56-year-old Jeffrey L. Forrest at about 3:50 Tuesday afternoon. Forrest has been the target of an ongoing joint investigation into methamphetamine dealing by the DEA and had an outstanding warrant for dealing methamphetamine out of Jackson County.

During the traffic stop, officers found 10 grams of methamphetamine, $2,259 dollars in cash, 1.4 lbs of marijuana, digital scales, ammunition, and multiple items of drug of paraphernalia. A search at the Jackson County Jail, revealed Forrest was carrying additional methamphetamine.

He is facing charges including dealing marijuana and methamphetamine, and possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.