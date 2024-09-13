Mental health walk set for Sept. 22

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of South Central Indiana will be hosting its annual NAMI Walk on Sept. 22nd in Seymour to raise awareness of mental health issues.

This is the group’s largest annual fundraiser. There is no registration fee, but donations are welcome. If you raise at least $100, you will receive an event T-shirt.

The local walk will benefit education, support, and advocacy efforts in Bartholomew and Jackson Counties. All donations will stay in these counties.

The walk will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at Shield Park in Seymour on Sunday, Sept. 22nd

The walk is open to everyone and you are invited to attend. You can find more information and register here: https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm