Mental health groups holding Jackson County information session

Local mental health advocates will be holding an informational meeting Wednesday night in Jackson County.

The session will be about community mental health care, and if you have friends or family members who have a mental illness, you are invited to attend.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness and Centerstone will be hosting the session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rockford United Methodist Church on Ewing Street.

You can call or text 812-376-9364 for more information.