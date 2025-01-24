Mental health group offering peer-to-peer help program

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of South Central Indiana will be offering a free, two month long peer-to-peer education program to help adults with mental health conditions.

The program will have eight sessions held on Tuesdays starting on March 18th at the Bartholomew County Public Library. Those will be from 6 to 8 in the evenings on Tuesdays in the library conference room.

Organizers say the program is free and confidential and will be led by peers with mental health conditions. The program is meant to offer respect, understanding, encouragement and hope and build on the strength and resilience of participants.

To register you can e-mail: [email protected] or all (812) 373-6055 or (301) 641-0980‬‬