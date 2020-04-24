Mental health advocates urge taking care of yourself during isolation

Mental health advocates say that we should all be taking care of ourselves during this stressful time. Nicki Vreeland with Columbus Regional Health’s Healthy Communities mental health action team explains that it is important to take steps now to protect your mental health.

Vreeland suggests setting a regular schedule, eating healthy foods, and giving yourself grace for not having a perfect system right now.

You can hear more from Vreeland in her video posted by the Bartholomew County COVID-19 Task Force on our Facebook page.

Special Update: Healthy Communities Mental Health Action Team Nicki Vreeland from the Healthy Communities Mental Health Action Team shares tips and resources for caring for yourself.• It's important to practice self care, both emotionally and physically during crisis• Now is the time when we experience emotional fluctuations, so it's important to take care of yourself.Tips• Keep a routine — get up and get started every day. Important for teenagers, but may be difficult.• Regular schedule will keep bodies in rhythm.• Eat a healthy diet – stay away from overly processed foods, cooking at home. Try experimenting with new fruits and vegetables – they can boost your mood• Get out and exercise – releases endorphins and you can get natural sunlight• Give yourself some grace – it's totally OK if some days aren't the bestLocal ResourcesFamily Service Inc.: 812-266-0575, 9a-4p, 812-372-3745 to leave a messageCenterstone Crisis Line: 800-344-8802National Suicide Hotline:800-273-8255, text and social media options available

Local Resources

Family Service Inc.:

812-266-0575, 9a-4p, 812-372-3745 to leave a message

Centerstone Crisis Line:

800-344-8802

National Suicide Hotline:

800-273-8255, text and social media options available