Men Take a Stand event set for Oct. 22nd

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and local advocates recently received approval to hold their annual Men Take a Stand event this year on Oct. 22nd.

The event will take place at noon on Oct 22nd on the front plaza at Columbus City Hall according to organizers with Turning Point Domestic Violence Services.

Participants will be asked to take a pledge to stand up against domestic violence and to lead by example in the community. Although called Men Take A Stand, anyone is welcome to attend. The event will be in person but social distancing will be observed during the gathering and an award presentation.

Lisa Shafran, president of Turning Point explains other activities.

You can get more information at turningpointdv.org or you can call 1-800-221-6311