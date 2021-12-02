Memorial services set Saturday for Emma Sweet

Memorial services are scheduled Saturday for 2-year-old Emma Sweet, the girl whose body was recovered Sunday from East Fork White River.

According to information in her obituary, in keeping with the family’s wishes cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home on Washington Street. Family and friends may call for visitation from 10 until noon Saturday at the funeral home.

A live stream of the funeral service may be viewed Saturday at barkesweaverglick.com.

According to the obituary, Emma attended Lil’ Stars Daycare and competed in local, state and national pageants with America’s Best Pageants. She won Baby Miss Bartholomew County 2021 and was the current Tiny Miss Bartholomew County 2022.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Emma through the funeral home to Bartholomew County Sheriff Department, America’s Best Pageant System, Bartholomew County Toys for Tots, or any first responder organization of donor’s choice.

She was the daughter of Jeremy W. and Linsey M. O’Neal Sweet. Charges were filed Wednesday against 39-year-old Jeremy Sweet of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and unlawful possession of a syringe.

He and his daughter had been reported missing on Thanksgiving Day. Duck hunters found him inside his submerged truck in the river on Friday. But she was not in the truck with him.

