Members of Congress set to be sworn in today

The 119th U.S. Congress will be sworn in today. The new two-year term will get underway after the House members are sworn in.

Our area will be represented by Republicans Erin Houchin of Salem and Jefferson Shreve of Southport. Houchin is returning for her second term in District 9 which includes Brown, Jackson, Jennings, Decatur and southern Bartholomew Counties as well as the rest of southeastern Indiana. In District 6, freshman Shreve of Southport is being sworn in. District 6 includes parts of Bartholomew as well as Johnson and Shelby counties and central eastern Indiana. Shreve will replace Greg Pence of Columbus who chose not to run for re-election.

The new House will first have to elect a speaker, and it’s not clear if Republican Mike Johnson has the votes needed to retain the position.

