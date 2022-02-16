Mayor updates public through State of the City video

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop released his video State of the City address last night. While outlining positive developments including the former Fair Oaks Mall being transformed into NexusPark, the downtown grocery project and riverfront developments, he also said he saw challenges ahead.

The pandemic has meant a move to remote work, which means less of a need for employees to relocate here, he said.

Another paradigm shift is the move to electric vehicles. Much of Columbus’ industry is centered around combustion engines and parts, he said.

The mayor also praised the continuing efforts to improve the Columbus Police Department and a reduction in many crimes over the past five years.

Over the past five years, the city has seen reductions of:

Theft from buildings decreased 43%

Theft from vehicles decreased 61%

Vehicle theft decreased 45%

Burglary decreased 71%

Vandalism decreased 19%

You can find watch the video below: