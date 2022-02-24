Local News Top Story 

Mayor swears in newest Columbus firefighter

admin
Firefighter Austin Miller. Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.

The newest Columbus firefighter was sworn in this week by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop.

22-year-old Austin Miller is originally from Indianapolis and graduated from Franklin Central High School and Ivy Tech Community College with a degree in fire science. He is certified as a basic emergency medical technician and firefighter I and II. Previously he worked for Seals Ambulance service and the Bargersville Fire Department.

Miller will go through a Columbus Fire Department orientation and training program, then will be assigned a station and a shift.