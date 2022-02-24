Mayor swears in newest Columbus firefighter

The newest Columbus firefighter was sworn in this week by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop.

22-year-old Austin Miller is originally from Indianapolis and graduated from Franklin Central High School and Ivy Tech Community College with a degree in fire science. He is certified as a basic emergency medical technician and firefighter I and II. Previously he worked for Seals Ambulance service and the Bargersville Fire Department.

Miller will go through a Columbus Fire Department orientation and training program, then will be assigned a station and a shift.