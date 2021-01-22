Mayor sets date for 2021 State of the City address

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop is planning a virtual State of the City address on February 2nd.

The mayor said that due to COVID-19 concerns and social distancing, the video version of the annual community update will follow the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on that night. Both the council meeting and the State of the City will be live-streamed through the city website.

The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m. that night.

You can watch them live by going to the city’s website at columbus.in.gov and clicking on the video link. You can also find archives of other city events and meetings.