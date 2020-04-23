Mayor: Expect continued restrictions even after reopening

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop released a video update to the community yesterday through the Bartholomew County COVID-19 Task Force, to update residents on what they could look forward to as the state and the city begin to reopen.

For example, requirements to wear a mask in public places, to frequently wash and to sanitize your hands and to maintain social distancing will likely be with us for some time.

The governor’s most recent stay-at-home executive order expires on May 1st.