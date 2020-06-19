Mayor: Columbus to see part over overpass open soon

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop says that a blessing of good weather and the hard work of Milestone Contractors means we will soon be driving on the overpass heading into downtown Columbus.

Lienhoop says that Jonathan Moore Pike heading east into downtown Columbus is down to a single lane for about two weeks as crews begin to connect State Road 46 to the new overpass.

Heading west, two lanes remain open on Jonathan Moore Pike/State Road 46. Lienhoop says that once the east bound lanes finish connecting, the old east bound lanes will be removed so the westbound connections can be built.

Work is also continuing on the Third Street bridge deck overlay, and you will see lanes closed there into early July. INDOT says that May’s rains caused some delays on that portion of the project.

The closure of State Road 11 between Jonathan Moore Pike/ State Road 46 and Garden City is expected to be lifted by the Fourth of July weekend. That has been closed since the first of June while crews reconstructed pavement and did storm sewer work in the area.

All the work is supposed to wrap up by Christmas, Lienhoop said.