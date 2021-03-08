Masonic lodge donates supplies for emergency workers

Bartholomew County first responders will be getting more hand sanitizer after a donation from St. John’s Masonic Lodge.

The lodge recently donated 15 cases of the sanitizer to the Bartholomew County Emergency Management Department, the county sheriff’s department and Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Department.

Shannan Cooke, head of the emergency management office, said that her department has been coordinating personal protective equipment supplies with local responders throughout the pandemic. She also thanked the lodge for their dedication to the safety of local first responders.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County EMA. St. John’s Masonic Lodge members Dirk Rader, Rocky Myers and Matt Ackers present 15 cases of hand sanitizers to local emergency officials recently, including Emergency Management Director Shannan Cooke, Natalie Ferrenburg, Sheriff Matt Myers, Chief Deputy Maj. Chris Lane and Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Thompson.