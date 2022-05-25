Marathon organizers offering classes leading to race

Organizers of the Mill Race Marathon races are announcing a training program to get you in shape for this fall’s events.

The free training program starts Saturday. It will include eight weeks of classroom sessions covering topics such as running tips, choosing shoes and running attire, building core strength, preventing injuries and nutrition. Classes will be at 7 a.m. on Saturday mornings at Yes Cinema and will last 30-40 minutes. Following the classroom sessions will be group runs and walks.

While the training is based in Columbus there is also a virtual training schedule available.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers to help the day before, during and after the event.

The marathon, half marathon and 5k are coming up on Sept. 24th. You can get more information at millracemarathon.com or sign up for the training here.