Mapping project starts at Seymour Old City Cemetery

Crews from Omega Mapping Services will be starting work at the Seymour Old City Cemetery today to collection burial information on the more than 400 bodies interred there.

The company will be using ground penetrating radar and GPS to create maps showing the locations of marked and unmarked graves.

The data will allow the city to have precise records of all burials and surface landmarks to help preserve the city cemetery.

The Seymour Old City Cemetery was founded in 1816 on land originally owned by the Shields family, Seymours founding family, and was active for 111 years. After 90 years of inactivity, city officials say the mapping project will help preserve the legacy of the cemetery. But it will also allow the city to offer open spaces for future burials. The sale of new burial spaces will provide funding for the citys Parks and Recreation Department.

Omega Mapping Services expects to be on site today through October 18th.