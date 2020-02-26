Man’s attempt at identity deception foiled by deputies

Jennings County deputies say a man’s attempt to hide his identity didn’t go as planned.

Deputies were called to a Sand Creek Township home Tuesday on a report of an unknown man sleeping in a detached garage there. When deputies talked to the man, he gave them the name of a person who turned out to not only be wanted by police, but who was also in another county’s jail.

The suspect quickly denied that name and deputies discovered they were talking to 33-year-old Jesse C. Scott of Deputy, who was wanted on several Bartholomew County probation violation warrants. He was arrested and is facing a new charge of false informing.