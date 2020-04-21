Man with gun arrested after short standoff with Columbus police

A Chicago man is in custody, accused of holding children against their will at gunpoint, which sparked a short standoff with Columbus police.

The incident happened Monday afternoon. Police were called at around 5 p.m. to the 1300 block of Central Avenue on reports of a man with a gun holding people in a home including small children.

Officers tried to talk to the suspect, but he refused. But as police were calling for the SWAT team, 25-year-old Daquan Barfield left the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Four young children were found in the home.

Barfield is facing preliminary charges of Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, Pointing a Firearm, Strangulation, and Domestic Battery.