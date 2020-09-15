Man with gun arrested, accused of entering Bartholomew County home

A Columbus man is under arrest, accused of entering a home on State Road 7 with a gun.

Bartholomew County deputies were called to the 11000 block of State Road 7 at about 4:23 Saturday afternoon on a report of a suspicious person in a stolen vehicle. The victims said that the man, identified as 28-year-old Shane Mosier, entered their home but they were able to get him out before deputies arrived.

Deputies confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen and arrested Mosier on charges including residential entry, theft or receiving stolen property, carrying a handgun without a permit, giving a false identity statement, resisting law enforcement along with two outstanding Bartholomew County warrants.

Sheriff Matt Myers said his deputies are seeing an increase in dealing with armed suspects.