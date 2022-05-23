Man trapped, injured after pickup falls on him

A Franklin man was rescued after a truck fell on top of him Sunday afternoon in western Bartholomew County.

According to reports from the Columbus Fire Department and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at about 1:47 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 9200 block of West Old Nashville Road. 22-year-old Michael Taylor of Franklin was working underneath a pickup when it fell onto him.

Firefighters say that crews from Columbus and Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department used extrication airbags to lift the truck and free Taylor within six minutes of arriving on the scene.

Taylor was flown by Lifeline helicopter to the trauma center at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with possible internal injuries.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department