Man found hiding with stolen catalytic converter near Garden City

A man hiding with a catalytic converter was arrested early Monday morning on theft and drug-related charges.

Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible theft in progress at about 4:40 a.m. Monday morning on Kenmill Street in Garden City. Security cameras had captured a man at the property. Police dogs from the sheriff’s department and Columbus police department followed a trail to find 31-year-old Derek M. Weddle of Columbus hiding in the woods nearby.

A catalytic converter cut from a vehicle and drug paraphernalia were also found nearby. Weddle was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.