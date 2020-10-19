Man found dead in Edinburgh apartment fire

Edinburgh authorities say that a man was found dead after an apartment fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of West Thompson Street at 4:07 Saturday morning and found an apartment building fully engulfed in flames. Six fire departments worked at the scene to extinguish the fire including Edinburgh, German Township, Amity, Franklin, Nineveh and Trafalgar departments.

A man was found dead in one of the apartments and the Johnson County Coroner’s office is still investigating, with assistance from the Indiana Fire Marshall’s Office, Edinburgh Police, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and the Bartholomew County Fire investigator. A resident of another apartment escaped the fire and no one was home in the third of the three units.

Photo courtesy of Edinburgh Police Department.