Man arrested with two guns in middle school lot

A man with two loaded handguns was arrested in Central Middle School’s parking lot Wednesday morning.

According to police, School Resource Officer Greg Ross noticed a suspicious looking man moving through the vehicles in parking lot at about 11:15 in the morning. After confronting the man, the officer recognized that he was carrying concealed firearms and took him into custody.

38-year-old Michael K. Jones of Columbus was arrested on a preliminary charge of possessing a firearm on school property.

Columbus Police Chief Mike Richardson praised Ross for his actions, saying that by being proactive, Ross was able to defuse the potential threat to student safety, arresting Jones without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.