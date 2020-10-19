Man arrested in Shelby County shooting

A man is in custody after a shooting in Shelby County last week. The sheriff’s department says that Michael S. Weddle was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Friday afternoon in connection with the shooting on Tuesday in the southwestern portion of the county. He is facing charges of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

Bartholomew County deputies, Columbus Police and Indiana State Police were searching on Wednesday morning for a Bartholomew County man believed to be the victim of Tuesday’s Shelby County incident, after the victim told friends he had been shot but didn’t want to be treated for the wound. The search centered around Clifty Park and led to a lockdown at Columbus East High School.

Later Wednesday morning, authorities announced that 50-year-old Mike Ward had been found after being taken to the hospital for treatment.