Man arrested during standoff with Columbus SWAT team

Columbus police say that a man was taken into custody by the SWAT team after barricading himself inside an apartment yesterday morning on Rosebud Drive.

Officers were called to the apartment at about 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning on a reported disturbance. They found that 26-year-old Michael E. Schuette of Columbus was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Marion County. He was also possibly armed.

Police called in the joint city-county SWAT team and crisis negotiators who talked Schuette into surrendering.

During the incident, which lasted about 90 minutes, nearby Smith Elementary School was locked down and Waycross Drive was closed as a precaution.