Man arrested after firing shotgun in argument with stepfather

A Jackson County man has been arrested on firearms and intimidation charges after firing a shotgun during an argument with his stepfather Monday.

According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the 10000 block of East County Road 50S at about 10:14 a.m. Monday morning, when a mother called to say her adult son was out of control and had fired a gun outside the home. Police say the son, 51-year-old Chad E. Hatton of Seymour had been arguing with his 79-year-old step-father and shoved the older man to the ground. The step-father pulled a small pistol in self defense. He said Hatton fired at him, said he would kill him and forced him to discard the pistol.

Hatton left the scene but was pulled over by an on-duty community corrections officer near County Road 80N and U.S. 31. Police discovered a rifle in the passenger seat and Hatton was taken into custody.

Indiana Conservation Officers used firearms-detecting dogs at the home to find the shotgun hidden in the woods, buried along with shotgun rounds and wadding, and the pistol the step-father had been carrying.

Hatton is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness and battery.