Man accused of intimidation after threats with knife

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday night, accused of using a large knife to threaten a crew cleaning out a nearby flooded apartment.

Columbus police officers were called to the 2700 block of Williamsburgh Court at shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Two men cleaning the apartment said that a suspect had threatened them with a large knife, saying that they were making too much noise.

Police soon found 49-year-old Robert M. Shoup who lives in the apartment building. Officers also recovered a large knife on Shoup. Shoup was given a portable breath test and blew a .338 percent blood alcohol level.

He was first taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to be checked out and then arrested on a felony charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon.